WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Want Maximum Points Against Algeria — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has said his team will fight to extend their winning run when they face Algeria on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group B encounter will hold at the Labri Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

The nine-time champions won their opening two games against Tunisia, and Botswana.

“Our commitment has been to take it one game at a time,” Madugu told thenff.com.

“We believe in our approach and we will adopt the tactics, pattern and approach that we believe can give us victory in each game. We respect all the teams but fear none.”

Super Falcons Bank On Impressive Record

The game will revive memories of both team’s two friendly matches in Nigeria in the last quarter of last year, during which the Falcons affirmed superiority over the North Africans with 2-0 and 3-1 defeats.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade scored both goals in Ikenne, off long-range rockets, while Folashade Ijamilusi, now based in China and also with the Falcons in Morocco, was the star of the second match at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos with a brace.

Victory will not only extend the Super Falcons’ superiority over the Algerians, but will sustain the Nigerian girls’ winning mentality (they have not lost a game this year) and set them in great tune for a potentially-explosive quarter-final duel on Friday next week.

Madugu To Rotate Squad

Madugu will have to do without USA-based playmaker Deborah Abiodun, who received yellow cards in both matches against Tunisia and Botswana, and must thus sit out this one against the Algerians.

Probables to take her place are the lively Esther Okoronkwo – who swiftly enlivened Nigeria’s previous matches at this tournament on introduction, and has two assists as well as Woman of the Match award from the 3-0 defeat of Tunisia – and the quiet but diligent Jennifer Echegini, who plays her club football in France.

However, Madugu may opt to alter pattern and personnel, and drag the energetic Toni Payne back into the playmaker role, with Ajibade slotted on the wide and with perhaps Francesca Ordega on the left, with the precocious Rinsola Babajide in the central attacking role.

