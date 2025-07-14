Rangers Plot Temporary Return To Awka City Stadium For 2025/26 NPFL Season

Club Officials Inspect Stadium As NPFL Approval Awaits

Rangers International could make a return to the Awka City Stadium for their home fixtures in the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Completesports.com reports.

Officials of the Flying Antelopes carried out a detailed inspection of the facility over the weekend to assess its suitability as a potential home ground for the upcoming NPFL campaign.

The synthetic turf at the Awka City Stadium previously served as Rangers’ transit home and could reprise that role if the NPFL Technical Committee grants approval when the club submits an official request.

“Rangers have come to inspect the Awka Stadium pitch to ascertain its suitability for them as a home ground,” a top official of the Anambra State Football Association confirmed to Completesports.com.

“If it meets their expectations, they will then communicate formally with the NPFL for approval,” the official added.

Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Set For Renovation Ahead Of 2026 Sports Festival

Rangers’ move to consider an alternative venue follows the planned renovation of their traditional home ground — the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu — by the Enugu State Government. The upgrade is in preparation for the 2026 National Sports Festival, which the state is set to host.

In a statement, Rangers confirmed that the renovation would necessitate a temporary relocation for their home games.

“The renovation is expected to force the Flying Antelopes to a temporary home ground, with the Awka Township Stadium the club’s likely destination,” the statement read in part.

“Players and officials of Rangers are currently in camp, gearing up for the upcoming NPFL season,” it further stated.

The Flying Antelopes finished 10th in the 2024/25 NPFL season. The 2025/26 league campaign is scheduled to kick off on Friday, 22 August 2025.

By Sab Osuji




