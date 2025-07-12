NPFL: Former Super Eagles Midfielder Set To Join Rivers United

Former Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu is set to join Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club Rivers United.

According to reports, the 37-year-old is in talks with the former NPFL champions.

Rivers United want to sign the defensive midfielder for the 2025/26 season.

Ogu last played for Isreali second tier club Maccabi Jaffa.

His experience will be crucial for the River United’s side that will seek continental glory next season.

Back To Where It Started

Ogu started his career with Akwa Starlets before pitching tent with Slovenian club, Drava Ptuj in September 2006.

He also had stint in Spain with Atletico CP, and Almeria, and played in Portugal with Leiria as well as Academica.

The former Akwa United player enjoyed his best spell at Isreali outfit Hapoel Be’er Sheva. He spent five years at the club, registering 13 goals in 151 appearances.

Ogu also had a brief stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Adalah.

Ex- Super Eagles Influx

Ogu will become the latest former Super Eagles to return to the NPFL following in the foot steps of the likes of Ahmed Musa, Shehu Abdullahi, and Brown Ideye.

Musa and Abdullahi played for Kano Pillars last season, while Ideye featured for Enyimba.

Forward Musa netted 10 times in 27 league appearances for the Sai Masu Gida.

Ideye, who joined Enyimba in the second half of the campaign, scored twice in seven league appearances.

By Adeboye Amosu



