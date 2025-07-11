NPFL: Obuh Confirms Amapakabo’s Return To Abia Warriors After Peace Talks

Amapakabo Set To Join Team In Uyo For Preseason

John Obuh, Executive Chairman of Abia Warriors, has confirmed to Completesports.com that Head Coach Imama Amapakabo has rejoined the club after both parties met and resolved their differences on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Obuh had expressed concern over Amapakabo’s absence from the team’s preseason camp in Uyo, days after the squad began preparations in the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Ifejiagwa Brokered Reconciliation In Aba

However, Obuh – a former Nigeria U-17 Golden Eaglets coach who led the team to a silver medal at the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Lagos – revealed on Friday that the matter had been amicably resolved.

“Yes, Amapakabo is back. We’ve sorted out everything, and he will join the team in Uyo,” Obuh told Completesports.com.

Completesports.com checks reveal that the peace deal between the former Nigeria junior international goalkeeper and the ex-Rangers Head Coach, who led the Flying Antelopes to the NPFL title in 2016, was facilitated by former Super Eagles and Bendel Insurance defender, Emeka Ifejiagwa, in Aba.

“Ifejiagwa is someone Amapakabo respects. He called him to Aba, and the issues were resolved,” a reliable source within the club informed Completesports.com.

Vehicle Trouble Blamed For Amapakabo’s Absence

According to another trusted club insider, Amapakabo’s delayed arrival at Abia Warriors’ camp was due to car trouble.

“Amapakabo’s car had issues, which is why he wasn’t available earlier. He will now join the team in Uyo on Saturday,” the source added.

By Sab Osuji



