Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins Greek Club Volos

Super Eagles goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye has joined Greece Super League club FC Volos, reports Completesports.com.

Adeleye put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Cyan-Reds.

The 25-year-old was on the books of Cypriot outfit, Enosis Neon Paralimni last season.

The shot stopper made 30 league appearances for the Crimsons.

Adeleye started his professional career with Isreali club, Hapoel Katamon in 2019.

He spent one season with Hapoel Katamon before moving to another Israeli outfit, Hapoel Jerusalem.

Adeleye helped Hapoel Jerusalem gained promotion to the Israeli Premier League in the 2021/22 season.

The goal tender has been capped once at the international level by Nigeria.

FC Volos finished in 11th position in the Greece Super League last season.

The club is currently managed by Spaniard Juan Ferrando Fenoll.

They play their home matches at the 22,700 capacity Panthessaliko Stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu



