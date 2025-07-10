WAFCON 2024: Ihezuo’s Late Strike Earns Super Falcons Hard-fought Win Vs Botswana, Quarter-final Ticket

A late Chiwendu Ihezuo goal earned Nigeria’s Super Falcons a hard-fought 1-0 win against a stubborn Botswana in their second Group B game on Thursday.

The win means the Super Falcons are through to the quarter-finals.

It is now back-to-back wins for the Super Falcons against Botswana at the WAFCON, after also recording a win (2-0) at the 2022 edition.

For Ihezuo she has also now scored in consecutive games at the tournament after getting on the score sheet in the 3-0 victory against Tunisia.

It was a game that saw coach Justin Madugu maintain his starting line-up from the first game with Tunisia.

Also Read: WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Vs Botswana A ‘Cup Final’ — Nnadozie

Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Tosin Demehin, Ashleigh Plumptre, Deborah Abiodun, Halimotu Ayinde, Toni Payne, Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Rinsola Babajide all starting.

The Falcons toiled hard but could not break down a stubborn Botswana side with the likes of Plumptre, Jennifer Echiegini, Ajibade all going close.

After wave after wave of pressure, the Super Falcons eventually found the breakthrough in the 89th minute as Ihezuo freed herself from her marker to poke home Esther Okoronkwo’s delightful cross.

The nine-time African champions have scored four goals and are yet to concede a goal after two matches.

Up next for the coach Justin Madugu side is a final group fixture with Algeria, who played 0-0 with Tunisia earlier on Thursday.

The Super Falcons defeated Algeria in two international friendly matches played in October, 2024.

In the first encounter inside the Remo Star stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State, the Falcons won 2-0, while the second tie at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, ended 4-1.

Following the conclusion of the second round of matches at the WAFCON 2024, the Super Falcons, on six points, top Group B.

In second place is Algeria on four points while Tunisia (one point) and Botswana (zero point) are third and fourth respectively.



By James Agberebi



