WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Vs Botswana A ‘Cup Final’ — Nnadozie

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie believed Botswana will make things difficult for the team but is upbeat they will come out victorious.

Nigeria and Botswana will clash in a Group B encounter at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Thursday (today).

Both teams enjoyed contrasting fortunes in their first game in the competition.

The Super Falcons defeated Tunisia 3-0, while Botswana lost 1-0 to Algeria.

Tonight’s encounter will be the second-ever meeting between both countries.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: We Will Fight Hard To Beat Super Falcons — Botswana Coach Malete

Nigeria defeated the Mares 2-0 at the 2022 edition of the WAFCON finals also hosted by Morocco.

Nnadozie reckoned Botswana will be desperate to bounce back from the defeat to Algeria.

‘It will not be an easy game particularly as Botswana lost their first game to Algeria,” Nnadozie told reporters.

“In 2022, we beat them 2-0 also in the group stage, so it will be like a cup final, and we hope to win again.”

A win will see the Super Falcons book a place in the knockout round of the competition.

The game billed for the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca will kick-off at 8pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



