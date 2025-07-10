WAFU B U-20 Tourney: Flying Eagles Focus Is On World Cup Preparation — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu says his team is focused on their preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, Completesports.com reports.

The seven-time African champions are already in Ghana for the WAFU B U-20 Championship.

The competition will serve as part of the team’s preparation for the World Cup.

Nigeria will take on eternal rivals and hosts Black Satellites of Ghana in their first game on Thursday (today).

Speaking at the official pre-match press conference, Zubairu revealed that the team had to swiftly reorganize following an initial focus on preparations for the World Cup.

“We’re ready, but it’s really not the competition we are here for,” he said.

“We reconvened just a week ago because it was not the time for us to regroup and prepare for the World Cup, but we had to quickly reorganise because of this tournament. However, we are ready.”

Rivalry With Ghana

Despite the limited preparation time, Zubairu expressed confidence in the resilience and pride of his players, especially given the nature of the rivalry with Ghana.

The clash between the two nations, regardless of level or setting, always draws attention.

“We know the history between Ghana and Nigeria, and it has always been like that at whatever level,” he added.

“Even if it’s community football between Nigeria and Ghana anywhere, it’s always attractive because of the clean rivalry.”

The Flying Eagles are the defending champions, having won the last edition of the WAFU U20 Championship in Togo, where they beat Ghana in the final.

By Adeboye Amosu



