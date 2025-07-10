La Liga Club President Reveals Super Eagles Star Wants Premier League Move

Getafe president, Angel Torres, has revealed that Nigeria international, Christantus Uche, prefers a move to the English Premier League.

Uche had an impressive campaign for Getafe last season, scoring four goals and providing six assists for the La Liga outfit.

The 22-year-old’s impressive displays in the midfield has reportedly generated interests from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Newcastle, and newly promoted EPL side, Sunderland.

The Super Eagles midfielder is rated €15m by Transfermarkt, and with interest increasing, it is expected he will Getafe before the commencement of the new season.

However, has dislcosed Uche’s preferred destination.

“Uche doesn’t even know what he wants; it all depends on how he gets up,” Torres said in quotes revealed by Ceuta TV.

“Tomorrow, if he comes, we’ll talk to him. He’s clear that he wants to go to the Premier League.

“He has offers from Italy, but I don’t know why, he wants to go to the Premier. He will tell us from tomorrow.”

Uche made his Super Eagles debut during the four-nation Unity Cup tournament held in London in May.

He was introduced in the second half for his first capp in the final against Jamaica which the Super Eagles won in penalty shootout after 90 minutes ended 2-2.

He converted the final kick which earned the three-time AFCON champions the trophy.

Also, he featured in June’s international friendly match with Russia and helped his side secured a 1-1 draw.

Born in Owerri, Uche played amateur football in his hometown before receiving an offer from Spanish club Moralo CP in July 2022; he was officially announced by the club in November, and was initially assigned to the reserves in Primera División Extremeña.

He made his senior debut with the B’s on 20 November, starting in a 2–1 away loss to CP Moraleja, and scored his first goal seven days later in a 4–0 home routing of CF Jaraíz.[4]

Uche made his first team debut for Moralo on 8 January 2023, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 4–1 Tercera Federación home success over SP Villafranca.

He subsequently established himself as a regular starter, as his side missed out promotion in the play-offs.

