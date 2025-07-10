Done Deal: Arsenal Sign Norgaard From Brentford

Arsenal have announced the signing of Denmark international Christian Norgaard.

The 31-year-old joined the Gunners from fellow Londoners Brentford.

Norgaard made 196 appearances in all competitions for Brentford including 122 in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals and assisting 18 times.

Sporting Director, Andrea Berta, said: “We’re very pleased to welcome Christian Norgaard to the club. He has been a consistent high performer in the Premier League and brings many qualities to our club.

“He is a leader, and a player with high tactical intelligence and versatility who will have a very positive impact to the squad. We welcome Christian to Arsenal.”

Manager Mikel Arteta added: “We’re delighted to welcome Christian to Arsenal. He is an international player with a wealth of experience of the Premier League. He has proven leadership skills and a strong character which will be invaluable to our squad.

“He is a strong midfielder with excellent tactical awareness and versatility. He also has physical presence and intelligence which will give us added depth and balance.

Christian will bring a lot to the group both on and off the pitch, and we’re excited to start working with him in this next chapter of his career. We welcome Christian and his family to Arsenal.”

He will wear the number 16 shirt and will immediately join up with his new teammates for pre-season.



