Don’t Leave Galatasaray Yet—Adepoju Advises Osimhen

Former Nigerian international Mutiu Adepoju has advised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen not to make any attempt to leave Galatasaray.



Recall that the Istanbul-based club has matched the €75 million (approximately N135 billion in Nigerian currency) release clause in Osimhen’s contract, though the offer is structured with payment terms spread over five years in installments, rather than a lump-sum payment.



Osimhen, 26, has been a standout performer during his loan spell at Galatasaray in the 2024-25 season, scoring an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances across all competitions.



His prolific form helped the club secure the Turkish Super Lig title and the Turkish Cup, cementing his status as a fan favorite.

Reacting to the development, Adepoju, who stated that he would have loved the Nigerian international to join Juventus, however, told Footy Africa that he should remain with Galatasaray, which has brought him more success.



“I think in my own opinion, I would have loved him to move to Juventus, but if they cannot match his salary and the transfer fee that Napoli is asking for, then I think he should stay back at Galatasaray,” Adepoju said.



“The fans there love him, and he has spent a year there with a lot of success. I think he should continue there and have more success,” Adepoju said. “He is a good player and with Galatasaray, I believe they will also love to have him back. Once they can reach an agreement, he should join them, in my opinion.”



