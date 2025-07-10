Osayi-Samuel Should Be Aiming High, Not Joining Birmingham --Finidi

Former Nigerian international Finidi George has expressed disappointment with Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel’s decision to join Birmingham City.



Recall that Osayi-Samuel signed a three-year deal with Birmingham following the conclusion of his contract at Fenerbahce.



The 27-year-old moves to St. Andrew’s after making 178 appearances in four and a half years for the side now coached by Jose Mourinho following his move from Queens Park Rangers in January 2021.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Finidi stated that he expected Osayi-Samuel to join a bigger club than the English Championship side.

Read Also:Don’t Leave Galatasaray Yet—Adepoju Advises Osimhen



“I really do not know his motive for not renewing with Fenerbahçe and going back to England,” Finidi said to Footy Africa.



“For me, I think players should be aiming high while they still have the energy and age on their side to play at the highest level. That is what I was expecting from Bright (Osayi-Samuel).



“He is a good player who I believe can play in the big leagues and with big clubs — with due respect to Birmingham City.”



He has made 22 appearances for Nigeria since his debut in 2022, and was part of the squad which finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



