WAFCON 2024: How Super Falcons Rated In Slim Win Over Botswana

Following Super Falcons hard-earned 1-0 victory over the Mares of Botswana in their Group B encounter in Casablanca on Thursday night, Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of the players…

Chiamaka Nnadozie 6/10

The Brighton shot stopper had little or nothing to do in the game aside from two shots from outside the box in the first half which she saved comfortably.

Michelle Alozie 6/10

The right-back is yet to hit the height expected of her in the competition. A decent showing from the elegant defender.

Osinachi Ohale 6/10

A solid display from the experienced centre-back. Organised the backline well despite little threats from Botswana.

Oluwatosin Demehin 6/10

Proved to be a good partner for Osinachi Ohale once again. She has developed into an important player for the team.

Ashleigh Plumptre 6/10

Failed to maintain her performance from the previous game. The Al-Ittihad player was close to scoring in the first half.

Halimat Ayinde 6/10

She controlled the midfield especially in the first half when the opponent showed real fight.

Deborah Abiodun 5/10

The midfielder was booked in the first half, and will missed Nigeria’s last group game against Algeria.

Toni Payne 5/10

The Everton midfielder wasted a good chance in the first half. She was not her best in the game.

Omorinsola Babajide 6/10

Made a couple of impressive runs in the first half. She was replaced by Chiwendu Ihezuo after the break.

Rasheedat Ajibade 6/10

She was named Woman of the Match. Brave performance from the captain.

Asisat Oshoala 5/10

The Bay FC striker made little impact before her substitution after the break.

Substitutes

Chiwendu Ihezuo 7/10

Grabbed the winning goal on the dot of 90 minutes. It was her second goal of the competition.

Esther Okoronkwo 7/10

She provided a wonderful assist for Chiwendu Ihezuo’s decisive goal. Another impressive performance from the substitute.



Christy Ucheibe 6/10

Helped put pressure on the opposition defence after replacing Toni Payne.

Jennifer Echegini 5/10

Came on as a substitute for the second time in the competition, made a big impression with her drive from midfield.



