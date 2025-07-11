WAFCON 2024: Agu Praises Super Falcons’ Doggedness In Victory Vs Botswana

Former Nigerian international Alloy Agu believes the Super Falcons’ doggedness gave the team the vital win against Botswana in the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Chinwendu Ihezuo’s 89th-minute lone strike earned the nine-time African champions qualification to the quarterfinal, despite a near-lackluster performance in Casablanca, Morocco.



The victory over Botswana catapulted the Super Falcons to the top of Group B with a maximum of six points, ahead of second-placed Algeria with four points.



Reacting after the game, Agu, who criticized the Super Falcons’ profligacy in front of the goal, however, in a chat with Completesports.com, advised the team to be clinical with every goal-scoring opportunity that comes their way.

“Congratulations to the Super Falcons for booking a quarter-final berth in the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. I also praised the players for their doggedness against a Botswana side that frustrated the Super Falcons for most of the game.



“However, the team must learn to convert their goal-scoring chances because they should have scored more goals against Botswana. This is one area I think the coach must look into as the tournament progresses.”



“I wish the players all the best in their remaining matches at the tournament.”



