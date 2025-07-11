WAFCON 2024: Madugu Admits Super Falcons Not At Their Best Vs Botswana

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu admitted that his team failed to hit expected height in the victory over Botswana.

The nine-time champions defeated the Mares 1-0 in a keenly contested Group B encounter at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Thursday night.

Substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo netted the winning goal late in the game.

Madugu stated that his players took their opponent for granted.

“We were a bit complacent and we took things for granted and that accounted for the kind of game we had,” Madugu said in the post-match conference.

“Individually we didn’t put up a very good performance, we’re not happy about this.

“It was a tough game, highly competitive.

“Botswana were very spirited, they were determined to get a result.”

Algeria Test

The Super Falcons will now shift attention to their last group game against Algeria in Casablanca on Sunday.

The West Africans have already earned a berth in the quarter-finals following the win over Botswana.

They need a point against the North Africans to guarantee top spot in Group B.

It is also an opportunity for Madugu to give minutes to some of the players, who are yet to taste action at the WAFCON 2024 finals.

The 60-year-old said he will ring changes against the Algerians.

“It is always a work in progress. Even if we score 10 goals, there will still be things to improve,” he asserted.

“We’ll definitely make some changes in the last game against Algeria. Not because we’re fielding a weaker team — all our players are capable — but because we need to manage the squad carefully, knowing we have up to six games to play in this tournament.

“It’s important to rest some players and give others opportunities.”

By Adeboye Amosu



