WAFCON 2024: Ajibade Named WOTM In Super Falcons’ Win Over Botswana

Rasheedat Ajibade was named Woman of the Match following the Super Falcons hard-earned victory over Botswana on Thursday night.﻿

Nigeria defeated the Mares 1-0 in a keenly contested Group B encounter at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

Substitute Chiwendu Ihezuo scored the decisive goal on dot of 90 minutes.

It was Ihezuo’s second goal of the competition following her superb strike in 3-0 victory over Tunisia on Sunday.

Ajibade put up a strong display against Botswana, and was rewarded for her effort after the game.

The 25-year-old was on the pitch for the entire duration of the game.

The Super Falcons booked a place in the quarter-finals following the victory over Alex Malete’s side.

The nine-time champions top Group B with six points from two games, and are yet to concede in the competition.

Their next opponent Algeria occupy second position with four points from same number of matches.

The game against Algerians will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu






