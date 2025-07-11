WAFCON 2024: FIFA Hails Super Falcons On Quarter-final Ticket

World football governing body, FIFA, has saluted Nigeria’s Super Falcons for qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons had to dig deep before overcoming a stubborn Botswana side 1-0 thanks to Chiwendu Ihezuo’s 89th minute strike.

The victory sealed the Falcons place in the knockout round of the competition.

Reacting to the hard-fought win, FIFA wrote on X:”Naija on the move!”

It is now back-to-back wins for the Super Falcons against Botswana who are making their second appearance at the WAFCON.

The first meeting between both teams was at the 2022 tournament also in Morocco which the Nigerians won 2-0.

For the second game running Ihezuo got on the score sheet as she pounced on a delightful cross from Esther Okoronkwo.

The team would now face Algeria in the final group game on Sunday, July 13.

The Algerians drew with Tunisia in their own second fixture played earlier on Thursday.

After two matches, the Super Falcons are on six points and top the group and in second place is Algeria on four points.

Tunisia occupy third place on one point while Botswana are bottom with no point.

By James Agberebi



