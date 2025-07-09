Amapakabo Missing From Abia Warriors Preseason Camp Amid Kano Pillars Links

Imama Amapakabo, former Nigeria U-23 international goalkeeper and current Head Coach of Abia Warriors, is yet to arrive at the team’s preseason camp in Uyo—two days after the squad resumed preparations in the South-South city, Completesports.com has exclusively gathered.

Amapakabo Linked With Kano Pillars Job

The development comes amid strong speculation linking Amapakabo, who won the 2015/2016 NPFL title with Rangers, to the vacant Head Coach role at Kano Pillars.

Completesports.com checks reveal that after failing to lure Stanley Eguma away from Enyimba—despite an enticing welfare package—the Ali Nayara-led management of the Sai Masu Gida side shifted focus to Amapakabo as a potential replacement for Usman Abdallah, who departed at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Amapakabo Yet to Honour Contractual Obligations

Amapakabo is currently one year into a two-year deal with Abia Warriors. He guided the team to a third-place finish last season, securing their maiden appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2025/2026 campaign.

Despite the significance of their continental debut, Amapakabo’s absence from camp remains unexplained.

Abia Warriors Management Worried

There is growing unease within Abia Warriors’ management regarding Amapakabo’s availability. Club Technical Director, John Obuh, expressed his concerns in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com.

“I was informed from our camp in Uyo that Coach Imama (Amapakabo) is yet to report to camp since the team arrived over two days ago,” Obuh stated on Wednesday morning.

“I’ve called his lines repeatedly, but there’s been no response. Imama still has a year left on his two-year contract with us. We’re worried because of the timing and the need to prepare adequately for the CAFCC.

“We’re also troubled by social media reports suggesting he’s on his way to Kano Pillars. Even if he intends to leave, the professional thing would be to inform us so we can discuss any issues.”

Completesports.com’s attempts to contact Amapakabo were unsuccessful, as calls and messages to his mobile phone went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

By Sab Osuji



