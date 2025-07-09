CHAN 2024: Training Has Been Intense –Super Eagles B Star, Nduka Junior

Remo Stars player Nduka Junior has described the first two training sessions of the home-based Super Eagles as very intense.

The home-based Super Eagles resumed camp on Monday in Ikenne, Ogun State, in preparation for the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Twenty-one players took part in the team’s first training session on Monday evening.

After Wednesday’s morning session, Junior described it as a good one.

“It was a good training session, the two training sessions we’ve had have been intense and the players are ready for the task ahead,” he told NFF TV.

“Everyone is under pressure but the coach want the best among the 35 players.”

Aniekeme Okon of Rivers United said the players would continue to do their best in training in order to help the coach select the best.

“I see it as an opportunity and with the experience it’s been good. Everyone will give out their best for the coach to do the selection so we keep pushing.”

Also according to Ikorodu City’s Leonard Ngenge:”Thanks to God, it’s amazing for me being here so I need to do the best I can and hopefully I get the coach’s favour.”

Meanwhile, Abia warriors duo of Anthony Ijeoma and Sunday Megwo have joined the home-based Super Eagles camp which took the number of players now in camp to 28.

It was gathered that the 28 players were involved in the first training session for Wednesday.



