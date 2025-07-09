Osimhen Must Find His Way To The Premier League –Oliseh

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has warned Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen that he may regret his decision if he fails to move to the Premier League.



Oliseh made this known after the former Lille star opted to remain with Turkish giant Galatasaray for another season.



He shared his thoughts about Osimhen on X, formerly known as Twitter, this morning.

Oliseh acknowledges that his compatriot prioritized a move to the Premier League and ditched his impending move to Galatasaray.



“Victor Osihmen is at a very delicate crossroad. He needs to find his way to the Premier League in a hurry, or he risks so much regret! Man. United and Arsenal need this player if only…”



According to TuttoNapoli, Galatasaray’s vice president Abdullah Kavukcu is set to arrive in Italy for direct talks with the Serie A champions over a deal.



The report claims Galatasaray are willing to pay Osimhen’s release clause in three annual installments.



