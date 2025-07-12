Buruk: Osimhen Remains Galatasaray’s Priority, Not Calhanoglu

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has admitted that signing Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen remains the club’s priority over signing Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu.



The Turkish giant are in advance agreement to sign the Turkish international, but the club have slowed down in his negotiation in order to focus on Osimhen.



A few hours ago, the club reportedly submitted a third bid to Napoli for Osimhen as they continue their ambitious approach.



According to Fabrizio Romano, their new bid reaches the price tag, but it will be €40m in immediate payment and €35m in installments.

Reacting to the development, Buruk’s interview with Sporx stated that they will put Calhanoglu’s deal on hold and prioritize Osimhen’s signing first.



“Everyone wants him, he’s one of the best midfielders in Europe,” the coach said in an interview with Sporx.



“I’ve known him since he was 16, and his love for Galatasaray is immense, but the Osimhen issue is becoming more important in terms of budget. We’ll make our moves later.”



Okan also said of Calhanoglu: “He currently plays for a team that expects a significant income. If you sell a player of that calibre, you’ll pay a lot of money for a player of the same calibre, so Inter’s expectations are normal.



“It’s important to get certain players,” he added, “but we don’t know what our budget will be or what the other side’s expectations will be. The numbers for these types of players are very high. For now, we haven’t taken any steps in this direction.”



