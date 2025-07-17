Mbappe Faces Probe Over Making Payments To French Police Officers

French police have reportedly launched a probe into payments made by Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe to officers, amid questions over whether the funds were for World Cup duties or personal protection.

Daily Mail, quoting Le Canard Enchaine via Sport, a total of £156,330 (€180,300) was paid in June 2023 to five officers assigned to protect the French national team during that period.

Four of them received £26,011 (€30,000) each, while a fifth was paid £52,278 (€60,300).

The payments are believed to be linked to Mbappe’s promise to donate his 2022 World Cup prize money to the security personnel who guarded the team throughout the tournament.

The forward signed a document confirming this commitment and consulted his lawyer to ensure the donations would not be taxable for the recipients.

However, authorities are investigating whether the payments were genuinely related to World Cup duties or were intended as personal protection for Mbappe.

Attention is focused on one officer who accompanied the player on trips to Cameroon and Vaucluse in southern France in June 2023.

Notably, while Mbappe was in Paris for a European qualifier against Greece, this officer was in Vaucluse, raising questions about the nature of his assignment.

It is said that Police believe the officer ‘breached his duty of integrity’ by taking part in the two trips.

Meanwhile, Mbappe has said he is ‘ready to answer any questions’ regarding the situation.

These officers are members of the Republican Security Corps (CRS), a unit tasked with protecting the French national team during that time.

This investigation comes amid Mbappe’s ongoing dispute with former club PSG, with the forward currently seeking around £46million (€55m) in unpaid salary and bonuses he claims the club still owes him.



