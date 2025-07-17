Nigerian Forward Eager Make Impact At Real Sociedad

Edna Imade is determined to make a big impact at Spanish Liga F club Real Sociedad, reports Completesports.com.

Imade will spend the 2025/26 season on loan with the Blue and Whites.

The Nigerian linked up with German club Bayern Munich from Granada on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old was immediately loaned to Real Sociedad for the next campaign.

She expressed her enthusiasm, and commitment to her new club.

“ I’m very happy and excited to be joining Real Sociedad. I’m eager to learn, grow, and above all, contribute everything I can to the team,” she told the club’s official website.

“The goal is clear: to help Real Sociedad stay at the top of the table and compete in all competitions.

Imade also emphasized her motivation to adapt quickly and connect with the fans: “I hope the Anoeta crowd supports us a lot this season, because it’s a very important step for me and for the team.”

The striker scored 16 goals in 29 appearances for Granada last season, sharing the second spot in the league’s scoring chart with Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas.

She was also named in the Liga F’s Team of the Season.

By Adeboye Amosu





