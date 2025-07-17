Vieri Backs Inter Milan Move For Lookman

Former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri has backed his former club move for Ademola Lookman, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman is close to joining the Nerrazzuri from Atalanta.

Cristian Chivu’s side have offered €40m for the Nigeria international, according to multiple reports.

Atalanta have however reportedly demanded for around €50m for their talismanic winger.

Read Also:From Stadium To Slots: How Footballers Have Become Gambling Influencers — And How To Start Playing With Just €10

Vieri however declared that there could be a debate about Lookman’s age.

“I would always lean more towards young players, because they always go at full speed,” Vieri told La Gazetta dello Sport.

“In Miami, I played padel with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, and he told me something that explains a lot: “Luis Enrique doesn’t want players over 28”.

“I agree with Luis Enrique. But if Lookman has the experience, it’s a different story: he’s someone who makes the difference, he changes matches. Someone like Lookman should always be signed, if possible.”

On new Inter new coach Chivu, Vieri added: “Inter wanted a young coach with fresh ideas: Chivu is one, and he has them. But he would need more time than is usually given to Inter, Milan, and Juve in Italy: I hope they give it to him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



