‘My Team Is Hungry’ — Zambia Coach Fires Warning Ahead Super Falcons Clash

Copper Queens of Zambia head coach Nora Hauptle has declared that team her team is hungry for success at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia will battle Nigeria for a place in the semi-final at the Labri Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Friday.

Hauptle declared that they are excited to reach the crucial knockout round of the competition.

The Swiss tactician also acknowledged Super Falcons’ experience, but declared they are not intimidated by their opponent’s pedigree.

“We are excited to enter the knockout stage. It feels like a final already, Zambia against Nigeria—I think for all of us, I hope it’s going to be an entertaining game,” the Swiss told a press conference.

“Of course, we are here to hunt. We respect that Nigeria is a several-time winner of this tournament. I think they are the favourites in this game, but I can assure you that my team is very hungry; we are here to hunt.”

The Copper Queens have caught the eye with their superb attacking play but have however conceded four times in the competition.

Hauptle reflected on the defensive side of her team’s game.

“Our evolution from the group stage was very good defensively wise. We conceded set pieces, two penalties, and [two] goals out of open play. I think in the third game we kept a clean sheet. We are working on unity in defence—the compactness—because we know that with Nigeria, we don’t have to allow them,she posited.

“So we have to keep the initiative defense wise where we want to conquer the balls and win the balls. I am very proud of my team and how we’ve developed in this area.”

By Adeboye Amosu



