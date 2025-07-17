WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Battle Ready For Zambia — Madugu

Super Falcons head Justine Madugu says his team is mentally,psychologically, and tactically ready for the clash with the Copper Queens of Zambia,reports Completesports.com.

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final fixture will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Friday.

The Copper Queens are expected to give the Super Falcons a run for their money having impressed at the group stage.

Captain Barbara Banda, and Rachel Kundananji have scored three goals apiece in the competition.

The Super Falcons however failed to impress despite winning their group.

Madugu recognised the enormous task ahead for his side, but claimed they are fully ready for battle.

‎“We are working on our strategies offensively and defensively, having watched Zambia play and having taken note of their strengths and weaknesses individually and collectively,” Madugu was quoted by thenff.com.

“We know the key players of Zambia that are being mentioned and the threats they can pose if they are given opportunities, so we have spoken to the players that they must be fully-ready.

‎“There will be no room for errors. We must be alert at all times and have self-belief and confidence, and be motivated to achieve victory as we get close to the accomplishment of Mission X. “

‎Victory in Friday’s encounter will steer the Super Falcons closer to a 10th continental title since the Women Africa Cup of Nations was launched as the African Women Championship in 1998, and re-establish the Nigerian girls as the team to beat anytime women national team football is mentioned on the continent.

‎The winner of the match between Nigeria and Zambia will progress to the semi finals to confront the winner of the encounter between Cup holders South Africa and Senegal.

By Adeboye Amosu



