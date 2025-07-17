Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFU B U-20 Tourney: Flying Eagles To Face Nigeria Republic In Semi-finals

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Niger Republic in the semi-finals of the 2025 WAFU B U-20 tournament in Ghana.

    The pairing was confirmed after the conclusion of the final matches in Group B on Thursday.

    To reach the semi-finals Niger Republic held Burkina Faso to a goalless draw to finish second on four points.

    Cote d’Ivoire finished top in Group B after victories over Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

    The Ivorians will now face hosts Ghana in the last four stage.

    Also Read: WAFU B U-20 Tourney: Flying Eagles Focus Is On World Cup Preparation — Zubairu

    On their part, the Flying Eagles reached the semi-finals thanks to a comfortable 4-1 win against Benin Republic in their second Group A fixture.

    Coach Aliyu Zubairu side had drawn 1-1 with Ghana in the opening game of the invitational tournament.

    The Flying Eagles are using the WAFU B U-20 tournament to prepare for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.