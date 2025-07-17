WAFU B U-20 Tourney: Flying Eagles To Face Nigeria Republic In Semi-finals

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will face Niger Republic in the semi-finals of the 2025 WAFU B U-20 tournament in Ghana.

The pairing was confirmed after the conclusion of the final matches in Group B on Thursday.

To reach the semi-finals Niger Republic held Burkina Faso to a goalless draw to finish second on four points.

Cote d’Ivoire finished top in Group B after victories over Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Togo.

The Ivorians will now face hosts Ghana in the last four stage.

On their part, the Flying Eagles reached the semi-finals thanks to a comfortable 4-1 win against Benin Republic in their second Group A fixture.

Coach Aliyu Zubairu side had drawn 1-1 with Ghana in the opening game of the invitational tournament.

The Flying Eagles are using the WAFU B U-20 tournament to prepare for this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.



