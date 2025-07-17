Wolves Induct Late Diogo Jota Into Hall Of Fame

Diogo Jota has been inducted into the Wolverhampton Wanderers Hall of Fame, in a tribute that honours both his remarkable achievements for the club and the deep impact his passing has had on the footballing world.

Wolves disclosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“The Hall of Fame, which is run independently by a committee chaired by Wolves legend John Richards, has moved swiftly to make this rare and heartfelt decision, following the tragic and untimely death of Diogo and his younger brother André,” the club stated.

“Inductions into the most coveted part of the club’s museum are typically the result of detailed discussions over many weeks or months, but in this case, the decision was unanimous – a reflection of the overwhelming emotion felt by supporters and the wider football community, and the remarkable legacy Diogo leaves behind.”

According to Wolves Hall of Fame chairman and club vice president John Richards:“There is such a feeling of sadness and disbelief around this awful tragedy that we wanted to make this tribute of our own as soon as we could.

“Like everyone else, we’ve been stunned by events, and we remember what a wonderful player Diogo was for Wolves during that unforgettable promotion season under Nuno and our early years back in the Premier League.

“His record of 44 goals at Wolves, and then 65 at Liverpool as a Premier League title winner, speaks volumes. So many fans across the game – especially in Portugal after he helped them win the Nations League this summer – are feeling his loss deeply. We saw no reason to delay this decision.

“We hope it will bring a little comfort to those who were close to Diogo and André, and we trust Wolves supporters will understand that this gesture is made with real love and admiration, and also fully justified.”



