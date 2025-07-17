Besiktas Terminate Former Arsenal Star’s Contract

Former Arsenal and Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has left Besiktas after the Turkish giants terminated his contract.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Istanbul-based club in 2023 after his contract expired with the Merseyside club.

His arrival at Besiktas was initially viewed as a coup but a succession of injuries wreaked havoc on his time at the club.

Besiktas have torn up the midfielder’s contract meaning Oxlade-Chamberlain is now a free agent, talkSPORT reports.

A report claims the Turkish club have paid a whopping £1.2million in order to release him from his deal which equated to a smaller amount than if the club has paid him the remainder of his wages.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had just 12 months to run on his contract but had little chance of turning around his fortunes under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

During his time at Arsenal, Oxlade-Chamberlain won the FA Cup and Community Shield.

After joining Liverpool from the Gunners, he went on to win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.



