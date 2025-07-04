Are The Super Falcons The Clear Favourites To Win The 2024 WAFCON Title In Morocco Following Victory?

After a victory over Ghana, are the Super Falcons the clear favorites to win the 2024 WAFCON title in Morocco? Watch to find out more!

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Comprehensively Defeat Ghana To Wrap Up 2024 WAFCON Preparation

* What message does the win over Ghana send to other teams ahead of the competition in Morocco?

* With the presence of Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and a host of other stars, who should Justin Madugu build the team around ahead of the group opener against Tunisia?

* Randy Waldrum is dreaming of a return back to the dugout “if the conditions are right”. What implication does this have on the team ahead of the tournament?

USEFUL LINKS

WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Ready To Conquer Africa Again — Oshoala

✅ https://www.completesports.com/super-falcons-ready-to-conquer-africa-again-oshoala/

WAFCON 2024: Ijamilusi Upbeat Super Falcons Can Conquer Africa Again

✅ https://www.completesports.com/wafcon-2024-ijamilusi-upbeat-super-falcons-can-conquer-africa-again/

#CompleteSports #Nigeria #NFF #2024WAFCON #Morocco #SuperFalcons #NigeriaVsGhana



