Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Ready To Conquer Africa Again — Oshoala

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Asisat Oshoala is ready to help the Super Falcons achieve their target of winning a record extending 10th title in Morocco, reports Completesports.com.

    Justine Madugu’s side will start their campaign at the WAFCON 2024 finals against Tunisia in Casablanca on Sunday.

    Oshoala is returning to the team after over a year absence.

    The 30-year-old was on target in the Super Falcons 3-1 friendly win over eternal rivals Black Queens of Ghana on Sunday.

    Read Also:WAFCON 2024: CAF Names Super Falcons’ Abiodun Among Rising Stars To Watch

    She declared her mission ahead of the competition will start on Saturday.

    “For me personally, I want to score goals, it’s what I love to do,” Oshoala told the Super Falcons media.

    “It’s been a while I’ve played with the national team because there’s so many things going on in my personal life. But wherever I’m here, on the pitch, and help my teammates gain the three points in each game we play.”

    “My expectation of the team is as always: give 100 percent on the pitch, try to win every game we play, and also treat every game as equal and as important.”

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.