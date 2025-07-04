Tomiyasu To Leave Arsenal By Mutual Consent

Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu will leave the Premier League giants Arsenal after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Tomiyasu is recovering from knee surgery having played just six minutes of football last season.

He faces up to another five months out as he continues his rehabilitation from the operation he underwent in February.

The 26-year-old missed the start of last season with a previous knee injury that also required surgery, in 2023.

His existing deal was due to expire at the end of next season but according to BBC Sport, Arsenal and Tomiyasu have reached a contractual settlement to end his contract.

Tomiyasu, who joined Arsenal from Bologna in 2021, made 79 appearances for the Gunners.

Arsenal have already started looking at defensive reinforcements this summer, with Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera among their targets.

Kieran Tierney has already left Arsenal to join Celtic, while there is also a chance Oleksandr Zinchenko leaves before the summer transfer deadline on Monday, 1 September.

The Gunners have already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea on a three-year contract worth £5million.

The two-time UEFA Champions League winner (with Chelsea and Real Madrid) is expected to contest for the number one position with fellow Spaniard David Raya.

Also, the North London club are looking to strengthen their forward line with the duo of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres heavily linked.

Spanish international Martin Zubimendi is close to joining Mikel Arteta’s side from Real Sociedad.

It was reported that his move to Arsenal would have been announced on Thursday but was called off following the death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota.

Also on the radar of Arsenal are Rodrygo and FA Cup winner with Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze.

Arsenal would be hoping to land silverwares next season after failing to pick any in the last five seasons.



