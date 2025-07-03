Close Menu
    WAFCON 2024: Ijamilusi Upbeat Super Falcons Can Conquer Africa Again

    Adeboye Amosu

    Super Falcons forward Folashade Ijamilusi is eager to contribute to the team’s success at the 2024 Women’s Cup of Nations.

    The Liaoning Baiye of China striker is one of the surprise inclusion in the Super Falcons’ squad for Morocco 2024.

    The erstwhile Robo Queens player is delighted with the chance to represent in a major tournament for the first time.

    “I’d say I feel grateful to be among the team and since it’s my first time, I’m blessed,” she told the Super Falcons media.

    The Super Falcons, who are one of the tournament favourites will be looking to win a record-extending 10th title in Morocco.

    Ijamilusi has backed the team to have a positive outing at the biennial competition.

    “My expectation is to have a good outing with the team and also win the WAFCON by God’s grace,” she added.

    The striker scored a hat-trick for the Super Falcons on her debut in a friendly against Algeria last year.

