Madrid, Chelsea Observe One Minute Silence In Honour Of Jota

Real Madrid and Chelsea players and coached observed one minute silence before training, in honour of Diogo Jota who died in the early hours of Thursday in a car accident in Spain.

Both teams observed the one minute silence before their Wednesday trainings as they prepare for their Club World Cup quarter-final matches.



Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva, were both killed after the Lamborghini was involved in an accident.

Jota, who only recently got married, helped Liverpool win their 20th Premier League title last season.

Also, he was in the Portuguese squad that won the UEFA Nations League following victory against Spain in the final.

Also Read: Nigerian Players Mourn Jota’s Tragic Death

Madrid will return to action in the FIFA Club World Cup when they will face Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Chelsea will take on Palmeiras in another last eight encounter.



