Nigerian Players Mourn Jota’s Tragic Death

Nigerian players have expressed their sadness at the “unimaginable” loss of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota.



The celebrated Portuguese soccer star, who recently won the English Premier League with Liverpool Football Club, was killed in a car crash alongside his brother on Thursday in Spain.



The pair were found dead following the collision on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday. The incident happened just 11 days after Jota, a father of three, married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto, Portugal.



The news of his death has created a wild reaction from Nigerian players via their social media handles.



In his reaction, Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi expressed total shock at the news of Jota’s death.



He made this known via his official Instagram handle on Thursday.



“This can’t even be real life.”

Read Also:‘Most Decorated Team’ — Tunisia Star Houij Talks Up Super Falcons Ahead WAFCON 2024 Group B Clash



In the same vein, Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi posted a picture of Jota and said, “There are no words, RIP Diogo.”



Also, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala felt devastated by the tragic passing of Jota.



“OMG” (short for Oh my God).



Other Nigerian players, such as Ola Aina, Victor Boniface, and Taiye Taiwo, paid their tributes to the Portuguese international by sharing monochrome pictures of him on their respective social media handles.



Recall that Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers and scored 47 goals in 123 appearances for the Reds in all competitions.



Last season he netted six goals in 25 appearances in the Premier League while also featuring for the Merseyside club in the Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup.



