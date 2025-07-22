Done Deal: Super Eagles Forward Joins Turkish Club Gençlerbirliği

Henry Onyekuru has sealed a permanent transfer to Turkish Super Lig club Genclerbirligi, Completesports.com reports.

The 28-year-old put pen to paper on two-year contract with the Red and Black.

Onyekuru severed ties with Saudi Arabia Professional League side Al Fahya last month following the expiration of his contract.

Read Also:OFFICIAL: Mbeumo Joins Man United On Record Transfer

He featured in 29 league games for Al-Fahya, and registered 10 goals.

The Nigeria international has previously played in Turkey for Galatasaray, and Adana Demirspor.

The versatile winger won the Turkish Super Lig and Turkish Cup with Galatasaray in the 2018/19 season.

Onyekuru stared his career at the Qatar-based ASPIRE Academy. He subsequently played for KAS Eupen, Everton, Anderlecht, Monaco and Olympiacos.

By Adeboye Amosu



