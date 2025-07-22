WAFCON 2024: Dlamini Reveals How South Africa Can Beat Super Falcons

Former Banyana Banyana of South Africa captain Amanda Dlamini says the team must show great composure to overcome the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The holders will be up against Justine Madugu’s side in a quarter-final contest at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday (today).

The much-awaited encounter will hold at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca.

The Super Falcons are yet to concede a goal in Morocco, and parade the best attack having netted nine goals thus far.

Dlamini said it is important for the Banyana Banyana to be clinical in front of goal in the game.

“For South Africa, I think the best way to unlock such a solid defence line of Nigeria, I think the best of the tournament so far, is just for them to show great composure in the 18-yard box,” she told CAFonline.

“Be creative with lots of opportunities but their decision-making let them down. Having that composure and clinical finish in front of goal will really be the difference between Nigeria and South Africa.”

She added:“I think our biggest advantage is in the midfield.

“We have got a good playmaker and creative players with great technical abilities. They have good command of the ball and skills.

“I believe they can really have the confidence in rotating the ball like we always do to find openings. That might probably be the biggest edge and advantage that South Africa will have over Nigeria.”

By Adeboye Amosu



