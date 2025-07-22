Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFCON 2024: Unuanel Confident Super Falcons Will Overcome South Africa

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    WAFCON 2024: Unuanel Confident Super Falcons Will Overcome South Africa
    WAFCON 2024: Unuanel Confident Super Falcons Will Overcome South Africa

    Forner Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has expressed confident that the Super Falcons will defeat South Africa in today’s semi-final clash of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

    It is a showdown between two African powerhouses, an encounter that fans have been waiting for since the start of the tournament.

    En route to this stage, the Super Falcons thrashed Zambia’s Copper Queens 5 – 0 while South Africa edged Senegal 4-1 on penalties after 120 minutes of grueling football.

    Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Dlamini Reveals How South Africa Can Beat Super Falcons

    However, speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the Super Falcons will do the bragging on the field of play unlike their South African’s counterpart.

    “This will surely be an explosive encounter between Nigeria and South Africa considering their rivalry in the past.

    “Yes, South Africa have been bragging on the pages of newspapers that they will beat Nigeria, but I can assure you that the Super Falcons will do the talking on the field of play.

    “I expect the Super Falcons to be victorious against South Africa.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.