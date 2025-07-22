WAFCON 2024: Unuanel Confident Super Falcons Will Overcome South Africa

Forner Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has expressed confident that the Super Falcons will defeat South Africa in today’s semi-final clash of the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



It is a showdown between two African powerhouses, an encounter that fans have been waiting for since the start of the tournament.



En route to this stage, the Super Falcons thrashed Zambia’s Copper Queens 5 – 0 while South Africa edged Senegal 4-1 on penalties after 120 minutes of grueling football.

However, speaking with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that the Super Falcons will do the bragging on the field of play unlike their South African’s counterpart.



“This will surely be an explosive encounter between Nigeria and South Africa considering their rivalry in the past.



“Yes, South Africa have been bragging on the pages of newspapers that they will beat Nigeria, but I can assure you that the Super Falcons will do the talking on the field of play.



“I expect the Super Falcons to be victorious against South Africa.”







