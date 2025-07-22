WAFCON 2024: It’s A Clash Of Titans –Oparanozie Speaks Ahead Nigeria Vs South Africa

Former Nigerian international Desire Oparanozie has described this evening’s 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations between the Super Falcons and South Africa as a clash of Titans.



The Super Falcons are record nine-time WAFCON champions, having missed out on the title only three times. South Africa, the defending champions, clinched their first crown in Morocco in 2022. They will be aiming to reach their third consecutive final in the tournament.

The Banyana Banyana and the nine-time WAFCON titleholders have faced off 10 times in the tournament, with Nigeria holding the edge with eight wins.



In a chat with Cafonline.com, Oparanozie stated that both teams will be eager to win and play in the final of the tournament.



“It means everything. It’s an all-to-play-for encounter; it’s more than just a game. A clash of titans with national pride on the line. A rekindled rivalry,” Oparanozie told CAFOnline.com.



