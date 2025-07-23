WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Visit Injured Banyana Banyana Star In Hospital

Super Falcons players on Wednesday visited injured Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado in Casablanca, reports Completesports.com.
Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, alongside four of her teammates visited Salgado at the Mohamed V1 Hospital, in Casablanca.
The other players are Ifeoma Onumonu, Ashleigh Plumptre, Michelle Alozie, and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.
They presented her with a signed Super Falcon jersey.
Salgado was stretchered off late in the second half of South Africa’s 2-1 semi-final victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night.
She underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, and is currently under close supervision.
The 27-year-old is expected to be out of action for the rest of the year.
The whole Banyana Banyana team also visited Salgado at the hospital on Tuesday night after she had been stabilized following the injury.
By Adeboye Amosu
Woah! What a show of love and sportsmanship. South Africans should learn brotherly love and camaraderie from Nigeria.