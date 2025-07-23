WAFCON 2024: Inspirational Figures To Young Girls –Tinubu’s Wife Hails Super Falcons’ Victory Vs South Africa

First Lady Remi Tinubu has applauded the Super Falcons for their 2-1 victory over South Africa in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



In a statement personally issued by her, Remi described the Super Falcons’ performance as a shining display of brilliance, discipline, and unity.



While expressing confidence in the team’s ability to go all the way, the First Lady offered prayers for a victorious finish.



“I commend you, our incredible Super Falcons, for your victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Championship.

“Your passion, discipline, and unity on the field are a shining example to young girls everywhere that nothing good is beyond reach.



“This win is more than just a ticket to the finals of the Championship, but a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we believe in ourselves and stand together.



“I look forward to you lifting the Cup by the grace of God. May you finish strong. Congratulations, SUPER FALCONS!”



Nigeria is eyeing a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, and the team’s qualification for the final has renewed national excitement and optimism ahead of the championship decider.







