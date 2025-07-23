Done Deal: Super Eagles Defender Completes Move To Ligue 1 Club

Chidozie Awaziem has completed his move to Ligue 1 outfit, FC Nantes, Completesports.com reports.

Awaziem, who linked up with the Canaries from Major League Soccer, MLS, club Colorado Rapids signed a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old only joined Colorado Rapids from another MLS side, FC Cincinnati last December.

The defender is returning to familiar territory having spent the 2018/19 season on loan with the Yellow and Greens from FC Porto.

He scored once in 23 appearances for Nantes during that season.

Nantes Is Like Home

Awaziem still have fond memories of his previous spell at Nantes.

The versatile defender expressed his desire to help the club win laurels this time around.

“When the opportunity presented itself, I didn’t hesitate for a single second to come back, because for me, Nantes is like home. The people are lovely, the club is great, and I was really looking forward to returning to this environment,” he told the club’s official website.

“From a sporting perspective, I want to do everything I can to help the Club achieve its goals, win trophies, compete at the highest level against the best teams and bring FC Nantes back to the top.”

Journey Man

Awaziem’s experience will be vital for a Nantes side that has battled relegation in the last few seasons.

The Nigeria international started his professional career in Portugal, and has played in Turkey, Spain, Croatia, United States of America.

On the international scene, he was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. He was also picked for the 2019, 2021, and 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

By Adeboye Amosu



