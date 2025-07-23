Adarabioyo: I Need Time To Decide On My International Future

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has disclosed that he’ll make a decision soon on his international future.
Adarabioyo, in an interview on ARISE NEWS on Wednesday, stated that he’s yet to decide on which country he will represent at the senior level.
“It’s something I think about seriously. But hopefully, in the nearest future I’ll make a decision,” Adarabioyo said.
“It’s something that has been the topic for many years since I’ve become a professional footballer, but then we’ll see.
“Everything comes into consideration, you have to look at it and make the best decision.”
Recall that Adarabioyo, was on Tuesday hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.
The visit comes ahead of a youth football tournament being held in his honour on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
Adarabioyo, who is currently in Nigeria, met with Sanwo-Olu as part of his homecoming tour.
Following his visit, Sanwo-Olu in a post on Instagram expressed admiration for the 27-year-old.
“Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.
“It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home.”
The centre-back was a member of the Chelsea team that recently won the restructured FIFA Club World Cup, which was hosted in the US.
I think we should give Adarabioyo up till 2045 to make up his mind. Let’s be patient with him, please.
The guy is still young. Don’t forget deciding on an international career is not an easy one to make. Very difficult thing o.
Alternatively, we can beg the England coach to call him up in the next international window. Perhaps that would help him make up his mind quicker. I think.
We all understand your plan. You’re waiting to be called up by the 3 lions.
Just go away please, we don’t need you.
Seems this guy waiting to see if Nigeria will qualify for the world cup before committing to Nigeria. My advice to the NFF no player of Nigerian descent should be allowed to use Nigeria as a stepping stone. Anyone who doesn’t take part in the qualifiers should make the world cup squad.
He is simply tricky. Tosin is using Nigeria as a bait for England call up,even his home coming now is part of his antics for England Coach to act first before committing himself to Nigeria. Actually,he wants to play international football at senior level,so he prefers England to Nigeria. He should be left alone Nigeria is blessed with talented players.
Is he regular or indispensable for Chelsea? This shows his weakness too on the field.
Wait for the england call up or go and easily start for the super eagles. International career decides on your club career. You can still play for england and visit nigeria. Its not that deep as people think.
You’ll finally make up your mind by the time you clock 32. Shior.
I will be extremely angry if this kid is invited to the SE after now.
If England had come calling, he wouldn’t need time to decide his international future.
To think he is still claiming to be undecided at 27 years of age shows he has no respect, regard or value for the Green and White jersey. Its clear he’s an opportunist wating to see if Nigeria will qualify for the world cup before throwing his hat into the ring.
As the adage goes, “gold should be sold to whom it is valued”
Eric Chelle should focus on making the Bassey, Benjamin, Ogbu, Torunarigha, and Osho options work rather than giving a hoot about this opportunist.