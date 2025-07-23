Adarabioyo: I Need Time To Decide On My International Future

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has disclosed that he’ll make a decision soon on his international future.



Adarabioyo, in an interview on ARISE NEWS on Wednesday, stated that he’s yet to decide on which country he will represent at the senior level.



“It’s something I think about seriously. But hopefully, in the nearest future I’ll make a decision,” Adarabioyo said.



“It’s something that has been the topic for many years since I’ve become a professional footballer, but then we’ll see.



“Everything comes into consideration, you have to look at it and make the best decision.”



Recall that Adarabioyo, was on Tuesday hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The visit comes ahead of a youth football tournament being held in his honour on Wednesday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.



Adarabioyo, who is currently in Nigeria, met with Sanwo-Olu as part of his homecoming tour.



Following his visit, Sanwo-Olu in a post on Instagram expressed admiration for the 27-year-old.



“Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.



“It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home.”



The centre-back was a member of the Chelsea team that recently won the restructured FIFA Club World Cup, which was hosted in the US.



