Adarabioyo Visits Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Amid Super Eagles Links

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo visited Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday amid reports linking with a nationality switch to Nigeria.

The centre-back is in Nigeria for his grassroot tournament tagged ‘ Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup’, which he is organising in conjunction with the Lagos State Football Association.

The competition will hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos.

36 Lions FC, Seamoriow FC, Mavlon FC, and Eko Football Boys are the four clubs that will participate in the competition.

The four teams will compete in a mini-tournament format, culminating in the crowning of a champion.

Adarabioyo will have an interaction with the young players, while there will also be a session to meet the fans, and sign autographs.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has praised the former Manchester City player for the gesture.

“Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on his social media page.

“It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home.”

Adarabioyo was born in London, England to Nigerian parents.

The 27-year-old has represented Nigeria at the youth level but is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

By Adeboye Amosu




