Adarabioyo Visits Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Amid Super Eagles Links

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo visited Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday amid reports linking with a nationality switch to Nigeria.
The centre-back is in Nigeria for his grassroot tournament tagged ‘ Tosin Adarabioyo Youth Cup’, which he is organising in conjunction with the Lagos State Football Association.
The competition will hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos.
36 Lions FC, Seamoriow FC, Mavlon FC, and Eko Football Boys are the four clubs that will participate in the competition.
The four teams will compete in a mini-tournament format, culminating in the crowning of a champion.
Adarabioyo will have an interaction with the young players, while there will also be a session to meet the fans, and sign autographs.
Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Ellis Rues Missed Chances In South Africa’s Loss To Super Falcons
Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu has praised the former Manchester City player for the gesture.
“Tosin Adarabioyo, who plays for Chelsea, stopped by to visit while he’s in Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu wrote on his social media page.
“It’s always inspiring to meet young Nigerians making their mark internationally, who remain grounded and stay connected to home.”
Adarabioyo was born in London, England to Nigerian parents.
The 27-year-old has represented Nigeria at the youth level but is still eligible to play for Nigeria.
By Adeboye Amosu
This guy should not play for Nigeria o… otherwise tomorrow they will be pricing him like chew gum in the market…
Playing for England is more prestigious than playing for Nigeria let’s be honest…only NFF and their gbese etc will make you cry..
Do not worry bro, he will play for Ghana. Funny man
He shunned the question of playing for Nigeria again when journalists asked him at the govt house. We can’t be begging people to play for us for years while they await another national team….Buddy might even flop in African football. He is not a regular for chelsea.
You Make a Good Point @MONKEY POST After this transfer Window and what is going on with Osimhen’s issue and having to see out his Best years at Gala and the Arabia after, then with Lookman and everything stagnating after Inter Links Hmmmmm! I start to wonder, but then I see Kudus Moving to Tottenham Hotspur seamlessly It really rattles the brain., But what I would say is We will need all the help we can get against South Africa in South Africa for World Cup Qualifiers and Tosin will be a much Needed addition to the Defence in-fact if he Joins SE he Joins as the best Defender we would have in our Team even Miles ahead of Ekong, Like I have been screaming for years. Anyway that said We need Him In SE for World Cup Qualifiers, if he are to stage an unlikely comback and also for AFCON charge