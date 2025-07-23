WAFCON 2024: Ellis Rues Missed Chances In South Africa’s Loss To Super Falcons

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has blamed missed chances for her side’s loss to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.
The defending champions fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against the Super Falcons in their semi-final contest at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.
Nigeria took the lead through Rasheedat Ajibade, who converted a penalty late in the first half.
Linda Motlhalo levelled for South Africa from another penalty on the hour mark.
South Africa had chances to win the game afterwards but were let down by their poor finishing.
Michelle Alozie broke their hearts with a late winner for Nigeria.
Ellis said they were desparate to win the game, and claima second consecutive title.
“We wanted to win. If we had taken our chances, we could have won the game,” the coach said at the post-match presser.
South Africa will now battle the Black Queens of Ghana for third position on Friday.
By Adeboye Amosu
South Africans and their excuses whenever they lose to Nigeria. “If we had taken all our chances, we would have won the match” You had 3 shots on goal against Nigeria’s 7. If the SF had also taken their chances, we would have been 3 nil up in the first half.
The south Africans came with a mindset to draw the game so that it can result into penalty shootout.the second goal by alozie shot them up up super falcons mission x is achieved
Nigeria will rise again by the will of god we will take the winning trophy
That was a commanding performance from the Super Falcons and that is the best way to shup-up your eternal rivals. I really have fears about the finals because CAF, the referee and the entire moroccans will make life difficult for our girls.
This coach is definitely talking about a different match to the one I watched.
Maybe someone should show Desiree Elis the match stats.
Total shots
Nigeria – 9
SA – 9
Shots on target
Nigeria – 7
SA – 2
So if both teams had taken their chances, it would have been 7 – 2 in Nigeria’s favor.
“If you had taken your chances, blah, blah, blah.” What if Nigeria had taken its chances? After all, you had fewer chances than Nigeria.
Someone should turn off that running water mouth of a sore loser, arrogant coach.
You’ve been 11 years on that same job and on that same team. You had that advantage over other coaches at the tournament, but individually, we have more ballers, and that won us the match.
Imagine if other coaches were 5+ years with their team, SA would have been knocked out in the first round.
Which missed chances? This comment just reveals that Desiree was proud and economical with the facts that Nigeria should have buried the game in the first half
This coach is so funny, which chances did they miss, where are the chances they missed, so sorry for you
I have been waiting for her excuse. She should go and recheck the goals on target for the match.
It was Nigeria that was missing chances despite the fact that they were playing 4:5:1 formation.
If Nigeria used the force they used against Zambia, Super Falcons would have nailed the match in the first half.
For this thing she just said, South Africa punishment in the hand of Nigeria just begin.
All these funny countries. Ghana also is boasting that if they have qualified for final that beaten Nigeria wouldn’t have been a challenge. Can you imagine, same Ghana that Nigeria beat 2:0 a week to the competition despite the fact that Nigeria didn’t have enough time to prepare for the competition.
It’s not their fault. It’s Super Falcons former coach that caused it. Now that we have Nigeria coach that understands the passion of football loving Nigerians their slapping just begin.
God bless Nigeria