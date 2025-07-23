WAFCON 2024: Ellis Rues Missed Chances In South Africa’s Loss To Super Falcons

Banyana Banyana of South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has blamed missed chances for her side’s loss to the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The defending champions fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against the Super Falcons in their semi-final contest at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday night.

Nigeria took the lead through Rasheedat Ajibade, who converted a penalty late in the first half.

Linda Motlhalo levelled for South Africa from another penalty on the hour mark.

South Africa had chances to win the game afterwards but were let down by their poor finishing.

Michelle Alozie broke their hearts with a late winner for Nigeria.

Ellis said they were desparate to win the game, and claim ﻿ a second consecutive title.

“We wanted to win. If we had taken our chances, we could have won the game,” the coach said at the post-match presser.

South Africa will now battle the Black Queens of Ghana for third position on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



