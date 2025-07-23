NPFL Names Iloenyosi Special Guest As 2025/2026 Season Draw, AGM Hold July 28

Event Set for Abuja Continental Hotel on July 28

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has confirmed that the fixture draw for the 2025/2026 NPFL season will hold on Monday, 28 July, at the Wazobia Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel (formerly Sheraton Hotel), Completesports.com reports.

Similarly, the 2024/2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the NPFL has been scheduled to take place on the same day at the same venue.

The NPFL has also named former Super Eagles defender, Chikelue Iloenyosi (aka General), as its Special Guest for the occasion.

Iloenyosi Recognised By NPFL for Football Development Contributions

In the official invitation letter seen by Completesports.com, the NPFL Board cited Iloenyosi’s significant contributions to football development in Nigeria as the reason for the ‘special’ invitation to the prestigious event.

Iloenyosi is also the Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association.

The memo, dated 22 July 2025, was signed by Barrister Ibrahim Danladi, Secretary to the NPFL Board and Legal Adviser.

“As a distinguished personality and ex-international whose contributions to football and national development are widely respected, your presence will significantly enhance the prestige and purpose of this important football engagement,” the letter partly reads.

“Your presence will serve as an inspiration to the football community and reinforce our shared commitment to elevating the standards of professional football in Nigeria.”

Iloenyosi Reacts to NPFL Honour

When contacted, Iloenyosi confirmed receipt of the invitation and expressed his gratitude to the NPFL leadership for finding him worthy of the honour.

“I’ve just received the invitation and I must thank the NPFL, headed by Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, for the honour the league body has bestowed on me with this invitation,” said Iloenyosi, a former Iwuanyanwu Nationale of Owerri defender.

By Sab Osuji



