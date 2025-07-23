WAFCON 2024: Ajibade Talks Up ‘Difficult’ Super Falcons’ Win Over South Africa

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has reflected on the team’s thrilling semi-final victory over South Africa.

The nine-time champions defeated South Africa 2-1 on Tuesday to book a place in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Ajibade opened scoring for Nigeria from the penalty spot late in the first half.

South Africa got themselves back into the game on the hour mark, also via a penalty when Osinachi Ohale pulled down Hildah Magaia inside the box, and Linda Motlhalo converted from the spot.

Right-back Michelle Alozie however won the game for the Super Falcons late on with a long range effort.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Proud Of Our Girls –Troost-Ekong Praises Super Falcons After Securing Final Ticket

Ajibade said they were expecting a difficult test against Desiree Ellis’ side.

“We know it was going to be a difficult game because every game in this tournament has been tough. We know South Africa quite well, they are a very good side,” Ajibade who was named Woman of the Match for the third time in the competition declared after the game.

“We have played each other in different competitions, Olympics qualifiers, WAFCON, but we were ready for whatever is going to come our way, physically, and tactically. We were always ready for a game like this.

“When we face challenges, that is when you see the best of Super Falcons. It was difficult, but we managed to get the win.”

The Super Falcons will face host Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



