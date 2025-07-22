WAFCON 2024: Proud Of Our Girls –Troost-Ekong Praises Super Falcons After Securing Final Ticket

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has hailed the Super Falcons for their qualification to the WAFCON final.

The Super Falcons edged out defending champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa to reach a 10th WAFCON final.

Michelle Alozie was the hero for the Justin Madugu side as her cross sailed past the South African keeper and into the net.

Rasheedat Ajibade had opened the scoring late in the first half from the penalty spot before Linda Matlhalo drew her side level also from a spot kick.

Commenting on the hard-fought win, Troost-Ekong wrote on X:”LETS GO! One more to go! Proud of our girls.”

President Bola Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu also sent congratulatory message to the team.

“Well deserved!

“Congratulations to our Super Falcons!

Your incredible #WAFCON2024 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative. It was a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.

“You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title.

“Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup.”

The Super Falcons are on a quest to win their 10th continental title.

The last time they were crowned African champions was in 2018 when they defeated South Africa on penalty shootout.

By James Agberebi



