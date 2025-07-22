Super Falcons Have The Depth To Overcome Any Team In WAFCON Final –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Dimeji Lawal believes the Super Falcons have the depth to beat any team in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



He made this known after Nigeria edged South Africa 2-1 in the semi-final of the tournament on Tuesday.



The keenly contested semi-final saw both teams converting penalty kicks, with the scoreline level at 1-1 deep into the second half. However, a last-minute goal from the Nigerian side sealed the win at the brink of full time.



The result secures Nigeria’s place in the WAFCON final, where they will aim to extend their record as the most successful team in the competition’s history.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Lawal stated that the team struggled in the second half against South Africa before securing a late winner.



“I think we had a fantastic win today, and I believe that will build the confidence of the players ahead of the final game. And I know that the trophy will be ours at the end.



“Overcoming South Africa is not an easy game any time, any day. That’s our toughest rival when it comes to women’s football in Africa. Having done that today, the players need to concentrate and remain focused on the finals.



“Beating South Africa should not make the team feel like it’s going to be easy in the final. Most especially if Ghana is the team the Super Falcons will face in the final. It is going to be a tough one because the rivalry has always been there, even in the male’s category.



“I strongly believe we have the squad and depth to face any team and become the champions.”











