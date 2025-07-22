WAFCON 2024: Ajibade Named WOTM In Super Falcons’ Win Over South Africa

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade was named Woman of the Match following the side’s 2-1 semi-final victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca on Tuesday.

Ajibade gave the Super Falcons the lead from the spot late in the first half.

It was the winger’s first goal at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Read Also:WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons’ Rating Player-By-Player In Semi-Final Victory Over Banyana Banyana

The 25-year-old has also registered two assists in the competition.

It was the third time the former Atletico Madrid of Spain player will be winning the individual accolade in Morocco.

The winger was adjudged best player in Nigeria’s second group game of the competition against Mares of Botswana which they won 1-0.

She also picked up the award in the nine-time champions quarter-final 5-0 victory over Zambia.

By Adeboye Amosu



